Malayalam superstar Mammootty, whose last Telugu film was the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy biopic Yatra, will be a part of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent, directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara. Touted to be a big budget spy action thriller, the film also has on board writer Vakkantham Vamsi. Debutante Sakshi Vaidya is cast as the leading lady in the film.

The film is in progress in Hyderabad and the team unveiled a poster featuring Mammootty and the words “The Devil: Ruthless saviour” describe his character in the movie.

Agent will have music by Hip Hop Thamizha, cinematography by Ragul Herian Dharuman, editing by Naveen Nooli and art direction by Avinash Kolla.