MAMI releases its Official Selection List 2020 for Indian films

A still from ‘Nasir’ that features in the India Gold section of the MAMI 2020 Official Selection list

03 September 2020 17:12 IST

The 22nd Mumbai Film Festival had been pushed to 2021, but this is Jio MAMI’s way of endorsing films that would have screened at the festival this year under normal circumstances

Last month, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) announced that in the light of the coronavirus crisis, the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival had been pushed to 2021. The next edition of the festival will now tentatively be scheduled for October 2021.

While a physical festival, jury and competitive awards remain unviable this year, in an effort to support the journeys of independent films, the festival today announced its Official Selection List 2020 for Indian films (India Gold, India Story and Dimensions Mumbai).

This is Jio MAMI’s way of endorsing the films that would have screened at the festival this year under normal circumstances.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our official selection list of Indian films is a show of faith and solidarity in this dark and difficult year. In the light of the festival not happening in 2020, the idea is to support and champion the Indian films that would have screened as part of the festival this year,” said Smriti Kiran (Artistic Director, MAMI and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival).

The selected films will not be screened this year either in theatres or digitally, but will have the option to screen at the festival next year in the same section as long as the film stays an India Premiere till the next edition of the festival, and is not available on any streaming platform.

The festival next year will take place in October 2021 and the tentative dates will be announced by the end of this year.

The Official Selection List for 2020 has three sections: India Gold, India Story and Dimensions Mumbai. Here is the full list:

India Gold:

India Story:

Dimensions Mumbai: