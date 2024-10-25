GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MAMI 2024: Amit Dutta’s ‘Rhythm of a Flower’ wins Golden Gateway Award, ‘Nocturnes’ claims Silver at closing ceremony

The night’s honors extended to contributions across cinema’s many facets, including a standing ovation for Shabana Azmi, who received the Excellence in Cinema Award

Published - October 25, 2024 11:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amit Dutta’s ‘Rhythm of a Flower’ wins the Golden Gateway Award at MAMI 2024

Amit Dutta’s ‘Rhythm of a Flower’ wins the Golden Gateway Award at MAMI 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival wrapped up in a grand closing ceremony at PVR INOX, Juhu, honoring cinematic excellence and innovation from across the globe. Among the night’s biggest winners, Amit Dutta’s Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Chand) claimed the prestigious Golden Gateway Award, while Nocturnes, co-directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, took home the Silver Gateway Award.

'All We Imagine As Light' to open 13th Dharamshala International Film Festival, line-up announced

The 2024 edition of MAMI featured a record-breaking lineup, with over 110 films from more than 45 countries, making this one of the most diverse gatherings in the festival’s history. Hosted across Mumbai’s PVR INOX and Regal Cinema, the festival treated audiences to an impressive 20 world premieres, 25+ Asia premieres, and 35+ South Asia premieres.

The South Asia Competition jury, chaired by respected filmmaker Rada Šešić, selected Rhythm of a Flower for its poetic visual storytelling and innovative approach, awarding it the top honor of the Golden Gateway. Meanwhile, Nocturnes, praised for its immersive narrative style, earned the Silver Gateway.

Other awards recognized a range of genres and themes. Raam Reddy’s The Fable won the Special Jury Prize, while Girls Will Be Girls by Shuchi Talati received a Special Mention from the South Asia Competition jury and the NETPAC Award, along with the Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award for its progressive representation of gender.

The night’s honors extended to contributions across cinema’s many facets, including a standing ovation for Shabana Azmi, who received the Excellence in Cinema Award for her remarkable influence on Indian and international film. The closing event was capped with the South Asia premiere of Sean Baker’s Anora.

