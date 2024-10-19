GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MAMI 2024: ‘All We Imagine As Light’ opens festival; Shabana Azmi receives Excellence in Cinema award

The 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival opened with Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’ and honoured veteran actor Shabana Azmi. The festival is set to showcasing over 110 films from 45 countries

Updated - October 19, 2024 12:54 pm IST

PTI
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award for her contribution to Indian cinema at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award for her contribution to Indian cinema at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. | Photo Credit: @MumbaiFilmFest/X

The 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival opened with a full-house screening of filmmaker Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light and veteran actor Shabana Azmi being honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award.

‘All We Imagine as Light’ movie review: Payal Kapadia’s radiant ode to a city and its outsiders

The latest edition of the film gala, organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, officially kicked off at the Regal cinema in South Mumbai on Friday evening.

All We Imagine As Light, which made history as the first film from India to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is a Malayalam-Hindi language movie about Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a Mumbai nurse whose life is thrown into disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband.

Divya Prabha plays Anu, her roommate and colleague, who struggles to find a private spot in the city to spend time with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam), a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers.

A still from ‘All We Imagine as Light’.

A still from ‘All We Imagine as Light’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kapadia, along with actors Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Rana Daggubati, was welcomed with applause and a standing ovation.

All We Imagine As Light is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India, with Ranabir Das (who also served as the cinematographer on the film) as the Indian producer. It is distributed in India by Spirit Media, a production house founded by Daggubati.

Why the ‘bad guy from Baahubali’ is distributing Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Shabana Azmi was honoured with Excellence in Cinema Award by legendary actor Waheeda Rehman in recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema. The festival also celebrated 50 years of Azmi’s career with a special screening of her iconic film Arth.

“Filmmaking is a collaborative medium. Actors get most of the prominence because they are in front of the camera, but they know there’s a whole team behind the scenes working to enhance strengths and cover weaknesses.

"Film is a director’s medium. I’ve never been able to rise above the director or the role. So, I want to thank all the directors I’ve worked with, from Shyam Benegal to Steven Spielberg,” Azmi said. Rehman praised Azmi, highlighting her performance in Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Oscars 2025 | What’s Indian about Santosh?

"I’m nothing compared to Shaukat aapaa and Kaifi sahab (Shabana's parents), so what can I say about Shabana? She is a great artist. When Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani came out, I wondered what Shabana would do, but I knew Karan Johar and Shabana would create magic,” Rehman said.

Azmi’s acting journey began with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur. Over the years, she has starred in socially relevant films that pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema, with performances in Arth, Masoom, Mandi, Fire, Godmother, Paar, Neerja, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, among others.

ALSO READ:MAMI Mumbai Film Festival reveals its lineup for 2024

The opening ceremony was attended by filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj (who came with his wife Rekha), Hansal Mehta, and Onir, along with actors Pratik Gandhi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Jim Sarbh, among others.

The Mumbai Film Festival, running from October 19 to 24 at two venues, Regal Cinema and Juhu PVR, will showcase over 110 films from more than 45 countries, spanning more than 50 languages.

The closing film of the festival is Anora by Sean Baker, which won the top prize, the Palme d'Or, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Films such as Sandhya Suri's Santosh, Shuchi Talat's Girls Will Be Girls, and Cannes winners The Substance and Emilia Perez are part of the MAMI lineup as well.

In the South Asia competition, films like Agent of Happiness by Arun Bhattarai, Kiss Wagon by Midhun Murali, Little Jaffna by Lawrence Valin, Nocturnes by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, Pooja, Sir by Deepak Rauniyar, Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Chand) by Amit Dutta, Shambhala by Min Bahadur Bham, The Fable by Raam Reddy, and Village Rockstars 2 by Rima Das will be shown.

Feature films for this year include A Fly on the Wall by Nilesh Maniyar, Shonali Bose Angammal by Vipin Radhakrishnan, Boong by Lakshmipriya Devi, Humans in the Loop by Aranya Sahay, In Retreat (Be-qayaam) by Maisam Ali, Marching in the Dark by Kinshuk Surjan, The Real Superstar by Cédric Dupire, The Shameless by Konstantin Bojanov, The Sharp Edge of Peace by Roya Sadat, and Wild Flower Garland (Katu Pootha Malay) by Udayraj P J.

The festival will also screen restored classics, including Girish Kasaravalli's Ghatashraddha and Azmi’s Arth.

Published - October 19, 2024 12:46 pm IST

