MAMI 2023 closing ceremony highlights: ‘Save The Tide’, ‘Agra’ win honours

November 04, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The closing ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival was hosted by actor Kalki Koechlin; Indian filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary ‘Save The Tide’ clinched the top Golden Gateway award at the festival

The Hindu Bureau

Mira Nair presents Golden Gateway prize to filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday evening. The festival, returning with a physical edition after four years, screened over 300 films in 70 languages with a spotlight on South Asian cinema.

Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Against the Tide on the lives of the Koli fishing community in Mumbai won the top Golden Gateway award in the South Asia Competition at the festival. The Silver Gateway award went to Bahadur - The Brave by Diwa Shah and the Special Jury Award went to Kanu Behl’s Agra. The awards were presented by the main competition jury headed by veteran filmmaker Mira Nair.

Mira Nair was Head of Jury for the South Asia Competition at this year’s MAMI

The closing ceremony was hosted by actor Kalki Koechlin and attended by Bollywood notables like Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and others. It was followed by a screening of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

Actor Kalki Koechlin hosted the closing ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Actor Janhvi Kapoor attends the closing ceremony at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) 

The Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award was presented to Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi. The film narrates the story of Dipa, a young divorced woman in a rural town in 90s Bangladesh.

Shahrukhkhan Chavada receives the Rashid Irani Young Critics’ Choice Award

Debut director Shahrukhkhan Chavada’s Ahmedabad-set black-and-white feature Kayo Kayo Colour? (Which Colour?) won the Rashid Irani Young Critics’ Choice Award.

The NETPAC award was conferred on Indian filmmaker Dominic Sangma’s Rimdogittanga (Rapture), a sensitive drama set in the Garo hills of Meghalaya.

The IMDb Audience Choice Award at the Jio MAMI was presented to The Monk and the Gun by Pawo Choyning Dorji. The trans-national co-production is Bhutan’s official entry to the Oscars.

While the closing ceremony took place on November 3, the festival will continue with screenings of select popular titles on November 4 and 5.

