‘Malcolm & Marie’: Zendaya, John David Washington secretly shot a new film during lockdown

First look of ‘Malcolm & Marie’

09 July 2020 12:00 IST

The film has been written and directed by HBO series ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson

Actors John David Washington (Tenet) and Zendaya (Spider-Man) have completed shooting a secret new film titled Malcolm & Marie, which happened totally during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Deadline, the film was conceptualised when Zendaya called Euphoria creator Sam Levinson (the HBO series which she stars in) and asked him if he could write and direct a movie during the quarantine period.

Production on the second season of Euphoria was forced to shut down on March 16, and Levinson came up with the draft of Malcolm & Marie six days after speaking with Zendaya.

John David Washington, who is currently waiting for the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, was next to come on board.

Malcolm & Marie is reportedly a drama on the same lines of last year’s Marriage Story, and will also explore relevant social themes that the world is going through right now.

Filming of the project was done from June 17 to July 2 in an environmentally-conscious house in Carmel, California, following all the necessary precautions like temperature checks, rehearsals in a parking lot, separate rooms for the actors, etc.

As of now, there has been no announcement about a release date for Malcolm & Marie, but the film has finished shooting.