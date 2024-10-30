GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malayalam music composer Sushin Shyam ties the knot with Uthara Krishnan

Sushin Shyam, who composed music for the recent Malayalam psychological thriller ‘Bougainvillea’ and the sensational hit ‘Manjummel Boys’, is set to take a break from work

Updated - October 30, 2024 07:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim attend the wedding of Sushin Shyam and Uthara Krishnan.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim attend the wedding of Sushin Shyam and Uthara Krishnan.

Malayalam music composer Sushin Shyam tied the knot with Uthara Krishnan on October 30, 2024. Well-known actors from the Malayalam film industry such as Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram and Parvathy Thiruvothu attended the wedding.

‘Bougainvillea’ movie review: An unsatisfying psychological thriller

Sushin recently earned immense praise for his music for the sensational blockbuster Manjummel Boys. Other popular films in his career are Romancham, Aavesham, Kannur Squad, Minnal Murali and Kumbalangi Nights.

Sushin’s most recent work is Bougainvillea, the psychological crime thriller directed by Amal Neerad. The movie starred Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi and Kunchako Boban in prominent roles. ‘Sthuthi’, the promotional song for the movie, became viral when it dropped in September, 2024.

ALSO READ:Working on ‘Malik’ was like telling a story through music, says Sushin Shyam

Recently, Sushin announced that he is taking a break from music composition. The composer had won the Kerala State Award for his work in Kumbalangi Nights.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST

