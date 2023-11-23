Malayalam movie ‘Maharani,’ starring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko is a mass entertainer: G Marthandan

November 23, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

G Marthandan waited for the dates of actors Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko for his film Maharani, which releases on Friday. For a director who has worked with A-listers such as Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban, the choice seems a tad unexpected. Roshan and Shine are two actors who made an impression post-pandemic, when OTT changed the way we consume entertainment. “Not at all. I had finalised the cast in 2019, then the pandemic happened, work stopped. I wanted to try something different, and waiting for these two actors was worth it. In fact the entire cast… I wanted all of them and each one delivered!” says a happy Marthandan.

The film was planned earlier, but “I was not interested in releasing it on OTT. I wanted a theatre release, I don’t think three years was a waste of time. The delay gave more time to work on it. I spent a lot of time on post-production, with this film too. And it shows,” he says, referring to the buzz the trailer has generated.

Johny Johny Yes Appa (2019) was his last film. He debuted as director, in 2015, with the Mammootty-starrer Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, then followed it up with Acha Din, and Paavada with Prithviraj Sukumaran. He has been assistant to directors such as Shaji Kailas, Ranjith, Martin Prakkat, Lal, Anwar Rasheed, and Renji Panicker among others.

Without revealing much, he assures that the film is a ‘mass’, family entertainer with a “lot of laughter. It is a straightforward film based on a real life incident that happened to me. The subject is serious, but we have dealt with it with a dash of humour. I am sure many people would be able to relate to it,” Marthandan adds. There is love, there is conflict…there is a little bit of everything, he assures.

This is his first time collaborating with writer Ratheesh Ravi, who scripted Ishq and Adi. After the fatigue of dark films with ‘psycho twists’, this film will be one of those that will make people laugh, Marthandan says.

The cast includes Harisree Ashokan, Johny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Nisha Sarang among others. “I chose the actors very carefully. It is more than about the star value of an actor, the subject is the hero. All of them [actors] have lived the roles, they were not acting,” he says. He says of the lead actors, Shine and Roshan, who act as brothers in the film, “They have both done such a good job. Both will be seen in roles that they have not been seen in before…Roshan, for instance, has let himself loose. Likewise Harisree Ashokan, who has been superlative.”

Govind Vasantha and Gopi Sundar have worked on the film’s music. “There are four songs, and then a few which move the narrative forward.”

And who is the heroine? “The script of Maharani is the heroine as well!” he says, laughing.

Maharani releases on November 24.