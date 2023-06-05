ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi dies in accident

June 05, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

Malayalam mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur

ANI

Kollam Sudhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur on Monday morning. He was 39. After a show, Sudhi, along with the other artists, was travelling back home in a car, which collided with a goods carrier.

ALSO READ
‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ actor Harish Pengan dies at 48

Kaipamangalam police confirmed that Kollam Sudhi was travelling in a car along with artists Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh. The car collided with a goods carrier and everybody in the car got injured. Kollam Sudhi died at 4:30 am in a hospital while two others were transferred to a private hospital in Kochi for better treatment.

Kollam Sudhi had won hearts with his iconic mimicking of actor Jagadeesh. However, he became a household name among Malayalam TV viewers after his entry to Star Magic. The artist's banters with co-contestants and his hilarious makeovers were hit among the fans. He was seen as a guest performer in many comedy shows.

ALSO READ:‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’, spin-off of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ launched

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He played prominent roles in films as well. In 2015, he made his debut with Kanthari. Later, he appeared in films such as Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US