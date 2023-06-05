HamberMenu
Malayalam mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi dies in accident

Malayalam mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur

June 05, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

ANI
Kollam Sudhi

Kollam Sudhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mimicry artist and actor Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur on Monday morning. He was 39. After a show, Sudhi, along with the other artists, was travelling back home in a car, which collided with a goods carrier.

Kaipamangalam police confirmed that Kollam Sudhi was travelling in a car along with artists Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh. The car collided with a goods carrier and everybody in the car got injured. Kollam Sudhi died at 4:30 am in a hospital while two others were transferred to a private hospital in Kochi for better treatment.

Kollam Sudhi had won hearts with his iconic mimicking of actor Jagadeesh. However, he became a household name among Malayalam TV viewers after his entry to Star Magic. The artist's banters with co-contestants and his hilarious makeovers were hit among the fans. He was seen as a guest performer in many comedy shows.

He played prominent roles in films as well. In 2015, he made his debut with Kanthari. Later, he appeared in films such as Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, and others.

