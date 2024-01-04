Malayalam films to look forward to in 2024: ‘Aattam’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ to ‘Bramayugam’

January 04, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST

The year gone by, 2023, was quite an unprecedented year for Malayalam cinema with a record number of theatrical releases, but only a few of them managed to bring the masses to the theatres. By all indications, 2024 may well have a different script in store for the industry with a slew of much-hyped, big ticket releases lined up all through the year. But, more than the young and upcoming stars, it is the established superstars who seem to be having some of the exciting projects in their kitty. Some of them seem to have decided to reinvent themselves, going by the kind of films they have signed up for.

Here is a quick look at some of the Malayalam titles to look forward to in 2024 —

Aattam

On the first Friday of the year arrives Anand Ekarshi’s debut film Aattam, one of the much awaited films of the year, which garnered rave reviews during its sojourn across the film festival circuit. Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajon and a host of talented actors star in this film set around a drama troupe, within which a scandal explodes, as the lone female member in the group contends with bruised egos and internal politics.

Abraham Ozler

Actor Jayaram seems to be aiming at a makeover in this film directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who previously made the acclaimed thriller Anjaam Paathira and the Aadu series. From the trailers, Ozler, the titular character, appears to be a detective who is suffering from insomnia. The rumours of Mammootty appearing in a cameo in the film have heightened after the release of the trailer.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s first collaboration with Mohanlal is said to be a period action film. As the hype has been building up ever since its announcement, quite a lot of rumours are floating around, especially the one about Mohanlal playing a wrestler in the film. But, the makers have remained rather tight-lipped about the film. A song from the movie Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil composed by Prashant Pillai, which was recently released, has garnered a lot of praise. The film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, comedian and actor Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari and others.

Bramayugam

Mammootty experimenting with a wide variety of roles in the new phase of his career has ceased to be news anymore, but two Bramayugam posters released months apart became all the rage on social media, with the actor’s menacing presence becoming the talk of the town. That the film is being directed by Rahul Sadasivan who made the much talked about Bhoothakaalam has increased expectations around it.

Aadujeevitham

Benyamin’s Aadujeevitham, based on the real life story of a man who was forced into slave labour in an Arab country, happens to be one of the most widely read books in Malayalam in recent years. Filmmaker Blessy’s project planned on a wider canvas has been in the works for quite some years. Actor Prithviraj has undergone a major physical transformation for the lead role for the film. A.R. Rahman has scored the music for the film.

Aavesham

Jithu Madhavan had quite a debut with Romancham, one of the biggest hits of 2022. Along with some top-notch comic performances from the entire cast, everything worked like a charm in this horror comedy. Aavesham is supposedly a spin-off from the film. The first poster of the film, featuring Fahadh Faasil, has added to the hype. It remains to be seen whether the rest of the cast from Romacham will also be part of Aavesham.

Barroz

Mohanlal’s directorial debut has been in the works for some time, with screenwriter Jijo Punnoose’s exit from the project citing changes to the script stirring up a controversy. But now the 3D film seems to be finally getting ready for a release. On New Year’s Day, Mohanlal released the poster of the film, with him on a hollow horse and wielding a sword. The actor is supposedly playing a 400-year-old spirit assigned to guard a treasure.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

It is rare for a directorial debut to garner as much attention as Ajayante Randam Moshanam has. Jithin Laal has been working on his debut film with Tovino Thomas in the lead for quite some years. The initial promos suggest that the film could be a mix of folk and fantasy elements. The director seems to have envisioned it on a grand scale, with an eye on the markets outside Kerala too, and the film will have a release in multiple languages. Telugu actor Krithi Shetty will be making her debut in Malayalam with the film.

Varshangalkku Shesham

After the hit Hridayam, Vineeth Sreenivasan is back with the lead pair from that film - Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan - inVarshangalkku Shesham, which also features an ensemble cast that includes the director himself, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman. Indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, is turning composer for the film.

