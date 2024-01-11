ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam filmmaker Vinu passes away in Coimbatore

January 11, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

He helmed a handful of hit movies in collaboration with director Suresh

PTI

Malayalam filmmaker Vinu

Popular Malayalam filmmaker Vinu, who helmed a handful of hit movies in collaboration with director Suresh, died in a hospital in Coimbatore following a brief illness, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old filmmaker was admitted to the hospital recently for some abdomen-related ailments, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Suresh-Vinu pair gave several successful Malayalam movies, including Mangalam Veettil Manaseshwari Gupta, Kusruthi Kattu and Ayushman Bhava among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their last collaborative effort was the 2008 movie Kanichukulangarayil CBI.

FEFKA Directors' Union, an organisation of Malayalam filmmakers, condoled his demise. Mr. Vinu was working on a new psychological thriller film, it said in a Facebook post.

He would be cremated in Coimbatore on Thursday, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US