Malayalam filmmaker M.C Jithin finds his name missing from his film’s credits

Poster of Malayalam film ‘Nonsense’

Poster of Malayalam film ‘Nonsense’  

The 2018 film ‘Nonsense’ was released on streaming platforms recently, and has the director and as well as the lead actor Rinosh George’s names missing from the credits

Filmmaker M.C.Jithin noticed something amiss when the reviews of his 2018 debut film Nonsense started coming in, after it was released in online streaming platforms recently. He noticed that someone else has been credited as the director in most reviews. Later, he Googled the film’s title and saw that his name, as well as the lead actor Rinosh George’s names were missing from the credits.

When he spoke to filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, whose name now appears in google searches, even he was surprised at his name being associated with the film. Now, Jithin suspects whether someone at the production company, is playing spoilsport to deny him any credit.

“No filmmaker should be forced to claim credit for their work. Right from the initial days of shooting, there was a lack of co-operation from the production company’s side. When the film was released, they didn’t do enough promotion, due to which it disappeared from the theatres within a week. But, when it was released in streaming platforms, the film began garnering positive reviews from all over. They must have noticed this and changed the names, just so that I won’t get the credit. I spoke to Sangeeth Sivan, who said he was unaware of his came to be added into the credits, as he was not associated with the film at all. The production company has not been responding to my calls,” says Jithin.

The film Nonsense is on a bright but misunderstood high school student, who has a passion for BMX biking sport and a love for science. His faith in humanity is tested when something unexpected happens.

