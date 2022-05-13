Malayalam film ‘Meri Awas Suno’ has a message of hope, says director Prajesh Sen

The film, like his earlier projects, is also inspired by real life

The film, like his earlier projects, is also inspired by real life

Meri Awas Suno is writer-director Prajesh Sen’s third feature release. His earlier films Captain and Vellam: The Essential Drink have been inspired by real-life stories. There is a real person and their life experience behind this film too, he discloses. “But that is something you will know only after the film comes out!” Jayasurya plays a popular, socially conscious radio jockey, in the film that releases today. “It is based on what happens when he is faced with a particular incident in his life and how he works hard and overcomes it,” Prajesh says.

Incidentally, this is also his third film with Jayasurya. “Actually it is he who suggested that we make this film. He told me about the subject and the story,” he adds. He is referring to Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s 2019 Bengali film, Konttho. That story is about an RJ who loses his voice and how he works his way through the challenge. Prajesh has worked with that story as the base to develop the script of Meri Awas Suno.

“The message of the film is that one shouldn’t be bogged down by the ups and downs of life. You make the effort to get up and walk and if there is family support to lean on, then that makes it easier.”

Besides Jayasurya, the film also has Manju Warrier in an important role. This is their first film together. The other artistes in the film are Nikki Galrani, Sshivada, Johny Antony and Sudheer Karamana.

Although filmed during the pandemic, Meri Awas … has no references to it. “Filming was extremely difficult because the story is not set at the time of a pandemic. And filming during this time had its challenges.”

With initial plans to go the OTT way, it was filmed accordingly, Prajesh says, with close shots and few wide frames. However, with the decision to open theatres to full capacity, it was decided that the film would be a theatre release. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar later.