Malayalam film ‘Kuri’ woos audiences with a 50% discount on tickets

The 50% discount is aimed at getting audiences into theatres and watch the film which has an important message for society, says director KR Praveen

KR Praveen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 22, 2022 14:17 IST

Tickets to the Malayalam film Kuri will be sold at a 50% discount. It is applicable on the purchase of three or more tickets at standalone movie halls, not multiplexes, in the first week of release. It is an unusual move, but, director KR Praveen says, “We want more people to see the film and, we hope, imbibe what we have tried to portray. The film touches upon things that happen in a family and society: it is related to women.” The other reason for the move is attracting people to cinema theatres. “The idea was mooted by none other than producer Siyad Koker,” he adds.

The is film produced by Koker’s Media and Entertainment, the production company helmed by Siyad Koker’s daughter. Koker’s Media is the film’s distributor too, which gives them the autonomy to fix ticket rates as well.

“Though the idea was Siyad sir’s, the decision was unanimous — the team discussed it and we were all in. We want to get the film across to the most number of people because this is something that should be heard and if this works, why not?” He describes his debut film as a ‘small film, a family drama and thriller’.

Unwilling to reveal much, Praveen says, “It is about women, and portrays their concerns about marriage. That said it is about human beings in certain situations, and how they respond whilst under the influence of others. I am not preaching here, just presenting a picture in order to start a conversation and hope it leads to introspection. ”

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan stated in an interview that the title has to do with the many meanings of kuri — wedding invite, lottery, and chit fund instalment. Situations related to these intersect in this story where he essays the role of a policeman.

The cast includes Surabhi Lakshmi, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Aditi Ravi, Vishnu Govind, and Vinod Thomas. Although he had no actors in mind when he wrote the script, Vishnu was among the top three choices for the lead. “I believe that each of these actors will be seen in a different light after this film. I picked these actors because I wanted the characters to be relatable and resonate with the audience. They will remind the audience of someone they know.”

Listening to him speak of the film, Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen and Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nischayam come to mind. Was the former an influence or inspiration? “Not really. My script was ready when The Great Indian Kitchen was released…however, both films gave me confidence as a filmmaker to present a film such as this. The success of these films was extremely encouraging.”