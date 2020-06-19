Malayalam film ‘Kaanthi’, directed by Asok R Nath, makes it to the Cannes’ Marché du Film

As Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market), the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, goes online for the first time, Malayalam cinema has much to cheer about. Kaanthi, directed by Asok R Nath, will have an online screening at the market, being held from June 22 to 26.

“Due to COVID-19, the festival has been limited to its film market’s online version this year. This is a platform for marketing the film and presenting it before an international audience,” says Asok, director of films such as Saphalam and Mizhikal Sakshi.

A scene from ‘Kaanthi’ | Photo Credit: Anandhan

Produced by Sandeep R, Kaanthi is the story of Neelamma and her daughter, Kaanthi, who belong to the Kaani tribe. Kaanthi is visually challenged from birth. At a medical camp inside the forest, a doctor tells Neelamma that Kaanthi can regain her sight through a transplant. When she learns that only a deceased person can donate his/her eyes, Neelamma kills herself.

“That’s when it is learnt that there are no official records to prove Neelamma’s citizenship or identity or that Kaanthi is her daughter. The narrative explores whether Neelamma’s sacrifice would go in vain,” says Asok, who was inspired by a media report to write the story.

Asok R Nath | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Anil Mukhathala is the scenarist. The director says that he wanted to highlight how vulnerable and ignorant some in the tribal community are even though several projects are being rolled out for their betterment. “They continue to be exploited and live in the dark about their rights and privileges,” he adds.

Theatre-person and folk musician Shylaja P Ambu essays the role of Neelamma. “She defies several odds to bring up her daughter. A forest guard takes advantage of her and dumps her when she becomes pregnant and so does her community. She lives for her visually challenged daughter and is willing to go to any lengths for her happiness,” narrates Shylaja.

The actor says a 11-day shoot in the forest was an unforgettable experience. Shooting was completed just before the nation-wide lockdown was announced and it was the first film to start post-production work after the restrictions were eased. Kaanthi’s character is played by Krishnasree.

Asok adds that music is a highlight of the film as Ratheesh Krishna has weaved in traditional tribal songs into the narrative without compromising on the original rhythm of the verses. The film was shot at Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram district, with Sunilprem LS cranking the camera.