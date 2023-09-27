Malayalam film ‘2018’ selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

September 27, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The members of The Film Federation of India have chosen the Malayalam survival drama 2018 (also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero) as India’s selection for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, that is scheduled to happen next year.

The jury members who congregated in Chennai caught a slew of shortlisted films. Earlier today, at a press meet in The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, Chennai, the announcement was made.

Addressing a press conference, Girish Kasaravalli, noted film maker and chairman of the selection committee announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in the society.

Ravi Kottarakara, FFI President said a 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli screened films.

As many as 22 films including The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu),Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi) and August 16, 1947 (Tamil) were considered before picking the Malayalam flick.

2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair.

The film chronicles the severe floods which affected Kerala due to heavy rainfall in August 2018. Reported to be the worst flood faced by the state in a century, the disaster killed more than 400 people and displaced almost a million people.

Last year, Pan Nalin’s semi-autobiographical Gujarati drama Chhello Show (Last Film Show) was selected for this year’s Oscars. While the film was shortlisted, it didn’t get nominated. Nevertheless, India bagged the Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers and ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR won the Best Music (Original Song) award.

