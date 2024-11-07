Malayalam documentary ‘Saree and Scrub’ captures the predicament of housemaids

Komalam became a housemaid at the age of 16; she is still one at 72. “I lost my parents when I was around 10. Life has been hard since then. Now I am on my own and have to work to survive,” she says in a resigned tone.

She says this on camera in Saree and Scrub, directed by newbies Vishnu Mohan and Devendu SL. In under 29 minutes, the documentary looks at the lives of domestic helps through the eyes three women from Thiruvananthapuram — Komalam, Karthika and Vasantha.

The subject is personal for Vishnu whose 50-year-old mother, Santhi Amma, is a housemaid. “My mother’s mother was a maid and my mother continued that once she finished school because of poverty. She brought us up [him and his elder sister] with that income and continues to work. I have always felt that there is no one to speak for these people. So when I had to do a short documentary for my college project I chose this subject,” says Vishnu, a former journalism student of Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The project had a time limit of six minutes and that was not enough to bring out their problems and hardships. That’s when I talked to more people and made the documentary. It is a tribute to the community as a whole,” says Vishnu, who is also the cinematographer of the work.

Vishnu says that he and Devendu, the editor of the documentary, met more than 20 maids as part of his research. The documentary captures the conditions these maids live in. “Amma shared her experiences with us and also put us in touch with some others she knew. A few of them were reluctant to open up on camera. They were scared of losing their jobs. Many couldn’t take time out of their daily grind to speak to us,” he adds.

The maids talk about how they are looked down upon by society. “After my father abandoned us, my mother had to work. I felt that I should help her and decided to discontinue my studies. I shouldn’t have done that. My first job was taking care of two kids, on a salary of ₹200. That was a big amount for me back then. But life has been difficult since then, including unsafe working conditions,” Karthika says.

Komalam and Vasantha admit that they have got used to the monotony of their jobs. “We have to do the work at our homes as well. There seems no end to this. I have had employers who are not satisfied with anything I do. We are sidelined everywhere, be it in our children’s schools or in government offices. But I choose not to complain. I need this job to keep my house running. I have had worse experiences while working in West Asia,” Vasantha points out.

Karthika adds, “Some employers behave as if we are untouchables. Some are even irked to see a neatly-dressed maid!”

Vishnu points out that most of the maids he met are resigned to their fate. Komalam, for instance, finds happiness in feeding a cat, crows and pigeons, whom she calls family. “In spite of the unfair treatment meted out to us, I respect my job,” she says.

Premiered at the International Film Festival of Chetana 2024 in Thrissur, the documentary has been shortlisted for streaming on director Pa Ranjith’s YouTube channel, Neelam Social. It has been selected for several film festivals and have won a few awards as well.

Saree and Scrub will be screened at the 6th New Wave International Documentary and Short Film Festival at Kozhikode on November 9.