Malayalam cinema’s ‘youngest’ hero turns 90

From acting in Hollywood films to running a successful seafood business, the nonagenarian continues his association with films

Priyadershini S
September 04, 2022 09:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal and Kumari Thangam in Thiramala (1953)

When Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal starred, as hero, in 1953, in the popular Malayalam film Thiramala (The Waves), the 21-year-old was perhaps one of the youngest heroes in Malayalam films of the time. Today, as he turns 90, on September 1, he is busy penning scripts for films and finishing a novel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the seven decades after his first film, Thomas went on to study theatre and film at the University of California and acted in several Hollywood films. His 14 years stay in America saw him play roles of “mainly Mexicans”, in Hollywood serials like Gun Smoke, Have Gun Will Travel, Wanted Dead or Alive and such. He also did character roles in feature films like The Old Man and the Sea and Never So Few (1959). He acted along with stalwarts like Frank Sinatra and Spencer Tracy.

Though he continued to dabble in films, on return, he also set up one of Kerala’s earliest seafood companies, A to Z Foods, and went on to establish a successful seafood trade with the US.

“Art has been at the core of all my activities,” says Thomas looking back at his voluminous output of art and literature. A cartoonist in his own right, (he drew for The Current Magazine and The Chatterbox, the inhouse University magazine in California), an artist, a writer, a theatre actor and a magician, Thomas has worn all hats, he says.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas produced two feature films, a comedy Vellirakka Pattanam and a serious film, Idhu Manushayan in the late 70s. early 80s. “We were making two types of films, tragedy for the people of Kottayam and Trivandrum and comedy for Malabar,” he says with a laugh, adding that songs were important for a film and that he had 12 songs in his film.

His recently published books are The Sacred Savage, The Inverted Man and his yet-to-be-published novel about a lonely Dutch lady in Fort Kochi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Writing is fulfilment for me. At 90, I feel just as good as I was at the age of 20,” says Thomas relaxing on a cane chair on the verandah of his home in Fort Kochi, with butterflies flitting in the flower bushes around him.      

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app