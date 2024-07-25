Malayalam cinema witnesses a spate of re-releases of cult classics and blockbusters

For Mohanlal, the year 2000 was bookended by two films – Narasimham and Devadoothan. While the former, a Shaji Kailas action drama was a hit, the reception to the latter, Sibi Malayil’s ‘mystery horror film’, was lukewarm. Nevertheless, the movie acquired a huge following for its story and music in the years since its release. As a digitally remastered Devadoothan releases again in theatres on July 26, expectations are running high. Sibi himself is pleasantly surprised by the movie’s popularity thanks to social media and re-runs on television.

Says the veteran filmmaker: “Mohanlal was riding a wave with his larger-than-life image in film after film in that period, but Devadoothan’s hero was someone very different – a music director. That seems to have disappointed his fans,” reasons Sibi.

He is confident that the new version will find many takers at the box office. The movie has been edited and some portions have been removed to make it appealing to new viewers, says Sibi. Written by Raghunath Paleri, the movie has Mohanlal and Jayaprada in the lead.

Devadoothan is the second Mohanlal movie that is getting a re-release. In 2023, the digitally remastered4K Dolby Atmos version of cult classic Spadikam, directed by Bhadran, which was first released in 1995, was released again amid huge fanfare. Spadikam was a milestone in the actor’s career. It was a critical and commercial success and won the Kerala State Best Actor Award for Mohanlal for his superb act as Aadu Thoma.

Bhadran says they spent nearly a crore for the digital makeover of the film to make it suitable for screening in theatres. “In those days, technology was not so advanced. We had to make certain compromises. This time around we did some editing by doing away with some tiny footage of action scenes and added a few other scenes,” he says.

He says with a laugh that thanks to VFX he was able to add some segments that were not possible then. “In a scene that shows Mohanlal’s character Aadu Thoma drinking the blood of sheep to recover from a pummelling, I wanted some 200 sheep in the background, but we had to make do with some 40 as we were unable to get the required number at that time. Decades later, thanks to VFX, in the new version, we show about 500 sheep.”

The overwhelming welcome it received at the box office from a new generation of viewers may have motivated producers to plan the release of several vintage hits.

The humungous success of the Tamil film Ghilli headlined by Vijay re-released this year after two decades, may have also encouraged producers to try their luck with classic hits that have become part of Mollywood history.

Moreover, last year, as part of Keraleeyam — a programme organised by the Government of Kerala from November 1 to 7 to celebrate the State and its culture — a package of films curated by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy was screened at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex and Kalabhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The packed theatres and waves of excitement created by classics and blockbusters such as Neelakkuyil, Vanaprastham, Godfather, Manichitrathazhu etc may have also influenced producers to take a chance at the box office again with the hits under their banner. What came as a surprise was that the audience comprised mainly youngsters who wanted to experience the magic of watching these old films on the large screen.

An official at the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy says they were able to get a few of the movies digitally remastered with 2K. It was Kollam-based D Soman Pillai, owner of Matinee Now, who led the remastering efforts and compiling an interesting collection of Malayalam films.

The enthusiastic response to the films was unexpected. For instance, there was a nearly one-kilometre-long queue for the screening of Manichitrathazhu and all packed theatres on all the days.

Manichitrathazhu is getting set for a re-release in August, 30 years after it mesmerised viewers with its story, music, choreography, narrative and cast. Although its director Fazil refused to comment on the re-release of the film, Venu, one of the cinematographers of the movie, welcomes the news and the trend of old-time hits being released on the big screen for a different set of viewers.

“It is good that efforts are being made to save the prints and restore them for release in theatres. Now, even if some parts of the soundscape are changed or some effects added, I don’t see any reason to create a furore,” he says.

In the meantime, several films are being considered for digital remastering. Mammootty’s unforgettable Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), directed by Hariharan, is one. Scripted by litterateur MT Vasudevan Nair, the movie had reinvented the role of Chandu, immortalised by Mammootty in the film. Sherga Sandeep, managing partner of SCube Films and daughter of PV Gangadharan, who had produced the movie, says the re-release is being planned as a tribute to their father, who was keen on screening it for present-day viewers.

Explains Sherga: “It has to be given a digital makeover for release in our new theatres with Dolby soundscapes. We have not decided where the makeover will be done. Mammootty felt it would be best done in Italy, where two of G Aravindan’s movies —Thampu and Kummatty — were restored.” She adds that though the initial plan was to release it in October this year, the date will be fixed only after its digital remastering is done.

Some movies that are in demand for a re-release are Devasuram,Aaraam Thampuran,Kaalapani, Valyettan, Kireedam, Adwaitham and so on.

However, Sibi cautions that re-releasing movies like Kireedam in theatres will require a Herculean effort as the film was shot in 35 mm and on a mono track. He says, “I feel the movie may have to be redubbed for screening in modern cinemas.”

As Devadoothan tests the waters, several producers will be waiting with bated breath to watch the response of the audience.