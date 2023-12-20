Malayalam cinema in 2023: International acclaim, debutant directors and Mammooty’s magic on-screen

December 20, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated December 21, 2023 02:28 pm IST

Malayalam cinema 2023 has seen a bitter-sweet year. Proving the doomsayers wrong, movie-goers were back in cinemas. So, the pandemic had not killed cinemas. Hallelujah! But, before the trumpets are blown, there is more to explore. All is not rosy as the last frames of the year fade into the sunset.

Although films in the language made a mark with interesting themes, narratives and treatment, barely 20 to 25 of the 217 films released in 2023 managed to get audiences in theatres. Even as Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, Everyone Is A Hero broke box-office records and got selected as India’s entry to the Oscars, there were several movies that could not be screened due to lack of viewers and theatres. Then there was R Krishand’s Purusha Prethamthat premiered on OTT and went on to become one of the most discussed works of the year.

Viewers decided what to watch in cinemas or in the comfort of their homes on streaming. So, certain films that did not do well in theatres, won viewers when they dropped on OTT.

Here is a quick look at the major highlights in Mollywood in the year that went by.

The big M

The year has been bookmarked by two films of Mammootty — Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (NNM)and Kaathal - The Core — which saw the thespian step it up with two never-before-seen characters. Another movie headlined by him was Kannur Squad. Although there was a Christropher in between, it looked like Mammootty had done some hard thinking to reinvent himself and take on roles that challenged him as an actor. Incidentally, both NNM and Kaathal – The Core were produced under the actor’s banner.

On the other hand, the other M, Mohanlal, was hardy seen on the screen but for the disappointing Alone. All eyes are now on Neru, directed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph.

International acclaim

Tovino Thomas’ role in Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, Everyone Is A Hero, on the rescue efforts during the 2018 floods in Kerala, won him the best Asian actor ward at the Septimius Awards. His Adrishya Jalakangaldirected by Dr. Biju, premiered at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia, a first for Malayalam cinema.

Thadavu, directed by Fazil Razak, which premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala, won the Rajata Chakoram for the best debut director. Director Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam bagged the NETPAC award for the best Malayalam film and Shruthi Sharanyam-directed s B 32 Muthal 44 Vare won the FIPRESCI Award for the best by a debut director.

Prasanna Vithanage-directed Paradise, in which Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew played the lead roles, bagged the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2023.

Directors’ cut

Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jude Anthany Joseph and Jeo Baby continued to deliver riveting mainstream narratives that took the path less travelled.

Several debutants such as Akhil Sathyan (Pachuvum Athbhuta Vilakkum), Stephy Zaviour (Madhura Manohara Moham), Nithish Sahadev (Falimy), Sudhi Maddison (Neymar), Adhil Mainmoonath Ashraf (Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn), Suraj Varma (Kolla), Roby Varghese Raj (Kannur Squad), Muhasin (Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham), Arun Varma (Garudan) and Nahas Hidhayath (RDX: Robert Dony Xavier) were among those who aced their maiden directorial ventures in theatres.

Writing duos

Superb writers and scenarists have always been a strength of Malayalam cinema. While writing duos such as Sachi-Sethu, Sibi K Thomas-Uday Krishna and Bobby-Sanjay have made a name for themselves with their stories and scripts, several new writing pairs won laurels for their scripts and dialogues.

Akhil P Dharmajan-Jude (2018); Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria (Neymar and Kathal – The Core); Jasim Jalal and Nelson Joseph (who developed Bobby-Sanjay’s story for Kolla); Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu (Madhura Manohara Moham); Adarsh Sukumaran and Shabas Rasheed (who took forward the director’s story of RDX: Robert Dony Xavier); Nithish Sahadev and Sanjo Joseph (Falimy); Muhammed Shafi and Rony David Raj (Kannur Squad) came good with their story-telling skills.

Taking centrestage

It was time for a new crop of actors to shine under the arc lights. Darshana Rajendran and Vin C Aloysius impressed in their standout roles, as did Kalyani Priyadarsan, Rajisha Vijayan and Anjana.

While Shane Nigam raced ahead with plum roles despite hiccups created by what some call his ‘unprofessionalism’, Basil Joseph became the darling of the audiences with his interesting choice of characters.

Roshan Mathew’s versatility came to the fore with the range of roles he essayed. Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor established themselves as actors to watch out for. Joju George and Biju Menon continued their successful spell at the box office though Joju is in danger of becoming typecast with the grey characters he essays.

Actors who had caught eyeballs as character actors proved themselves effortlessly in leading roles. Prashanth Alexander (Purusha Pretham), Arjun Ashokan (Romancham, Pranaya Vilasam, Thuramukham), Dileeesh Pothen (O’ Baby), Saiju Kurup (Enkilum Chandrike, Janaki Jaane) and Sharafudheen (Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, Tholvi FC) led from the front to win the hearts of fussy cine-goers.

Veterans Jagadish, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan and Manju Pillai got a second lease of life with roles that moved away from the stereotypical ones that they used to essay.

Streaming and theatres

Although the release of films on OTT continues to be a contentious issue for producers and distributors, an uneasy truce prevails. OTT has come as a bonanza for small-budget films that may not have the financial muscle for marketing gimmicks or have big names in the credits. Films such as Rekha, Purusha Pretham and Pookkalam did exceptionally well on OTT channels.

Women in cinema

At least a handful of women have found a foothold in the male-dominated industry. The recently concluded IFFK had many of their works included in the competition section and other categories of the fete. Sruthi Sharanyam, Shalini Usha Devi and Indu Lekshmi found space in the IFKK with their movies. Meanwhile, Stephy’s MMM, Indu Lekshmi’s Nila and Mini IG’s Divorce were released in theatres to varying responses.

The misses

Rajeev Ravi’s superbly shot and narrated Thuramukham, which told the story of the Cochin Port, did not do well although each of the actors did a great job.

Dulquer Salman’s King of Kotha with its old-fashioned story of gang wars and vendetta failed to connect with audience. Poor character sketches and superficial story-telling did not help the work.

Nivin’s Ramachandra Boss & Co was also disappointing. And so was Manju Warrier’s Ayisha and Senna Hegde’s much-awaited Padmini.

