Malayalam cinema 2024: Thrillers, action, comedies, fantasies and more are in the offing for cinephiles

Malayalam cinema is in a state of flux with top-ranking stars shaking off their image to experiment with characters and narratives. Leading the change is veteran Mammootty who had had a splendid 2023. In 2024, Mammootty is again taking on different roles and supporting themes that explore new ground.

Several younger actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Neeraj Madhav, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew, Manju Warrier, Nimisha Sajayan and many more in the industry are making a mark in pan-Indian films and series.

Here is a quick look at the films in 2024 that are eagerly awaited.

Disclaimer: There is always that dark horse that gallops past the favourites. Last year, it was Purusha Pretham and Romancham, a small-budget movie that raced past several big banners with stars.

Malaikottaai Vaaliban

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottaai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal in the lead, has been creating excitement since its announcement. Shot in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the film is reportedly the story of a wrestler from pre-Independence India. Or is he a savant?

Releasing on January 25, the film has Lijo teaming with his favourite cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan and music director Prashant Pillai. The film has been scripted by PS Rafeeque, who had written Amen and Nayakan, both directed by Lijo.

Aadujeevitham

Director Blessy, actor Prithviraj and the team completed the shooting of the film against great odds. It is based on Benyamin’s eponymous novel, which tells the gut-wrenching true story of Najeeb, a Keralite who gets trapped in slavery when he goes to West Asia for a job. Najeeb’s harrowing tale of misery and courage under fire when he is forced to work as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia has been shot on a rich canvas in Jordan and the Sahara. AR Rahman has composed for the film.

ARM: Ajayante Randam Moshanam

It is a treat for Tovino Thomas fans as the movie, helmed by debutant Jithin Lal, has the actor playing three characters (Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu) set in three different periods of time. The cast includes Aishwariya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, and Krithi Shetty.

Barroz

Mohanlal’s epic Barroz reaches cinemas this year. The film, a fantasy, has also been directed by the actor and has Santhosh Sivan behind the camera. Director TK Rajeev Kumar worked on the script, which is based on a novel, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, authored by Jiju Punnoose.

The story is that Barroz has been the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s hidden treasure for 400 years. The movie also has references to Kerala’s maritime trade links since ancient times.

Aavesham

Jithu Madhavan’s sequel to his runaway hit horror-comedy Romancham, Aavesham stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The movie continues the story of the friends who use an ouija board and then become superstitious about incidents that befall them. The sequel is being produced under the banner of Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Varshangalkku Shesham

Vineeth Sreenivasan announced his new film with his Hridayam stars, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarsan. The ensemble cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Basil Joseph, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shaan Rahman and Vineeth himself among others. As is his style, he is tight-lipped about the story. The film is bankrolled by the producer of Hridayam, Visakh Subramaniam.

Bramayugam

In the meantime, Mammootty has raised expectations of this film helmed by Bhoothakaalam director, Rahul Sadasivan, by sharing a black-and white poster that shows him in the garb of what looks like a Theyyam performer. Bramayugam is based at a time when sorcery and black magic rituals held sway in many places in Kerala. Arjun Ashokan, Siddarth Bharathan and Amalda Liz share screen space with Mammootty.

Turbo

Vyshakh is the master of mass entertainers. He reunites with Mammootty after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. The film, produced under the star’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, is an action drama scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer

In this period film, Jayasurya dons the role of the legendary priest and wizard Kadamattathu Kathanar. Home director Rojin Thomas’ movie narrates the story of the Christian priest who lived in the ninth century. Anushka Shetty appears in her first Malayalam film. Rojin hopes to release the film in seven languages.

Aattam

Debutant Anand Ekarshi’s movie, which was a hit at the International Film Festival of Kerala and won the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) Award, revolves around a sexual harassment case. The narrative explores the male psyche and the director keeps us on tenterhooks right through the film with his treatment of the theme. Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, and Kalabhavan Shajohn are some of the actors in the cast.

In addition, there is Prithviraj’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan, the sequel of the blockbuster Lucifer, in the works. Bazooka, Malayali from India, Guruvayur Ambala Nadayil, Manjumal Boys are just a handful of the movies that are likely to be released in 2024. Each has the potential to be a hit. Meanwhile, Purusha Pretham director Krishand RK has finished the shoot of Sangharsha Khadana.

The first major release of the year is Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Abraham Ozler, starring Jayaram in the lead. The stakes are high but the winners are not always predictable; 2024 certainly promises to be an interesting year for cinephiles.

