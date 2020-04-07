Malayalam character actor Kalinga Sasi no more

Actor Kalinga Sasi died here on Tuesday. He was 59 and was undergoing treatment for a liver disease at a private hospital in the city.

Sasi had made a mark as a character actor. It was his performance in the role of a police officer in Palery Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha that he first caught the eye.

He was part of a group of actors whom director Ranjith selected from the stage for the various roles in the critically acclaimed film. Among those actors, Sasi went on to do more films than.

He impressed in films like Amen, Pranchiyettan & the Saint, Vellimoonga, Indian Rupee and Adaminte Makan Abu. He acted in about 100 films.

Before turning a busy film actor, Sasi had a flourishing career in theatre. He had acted in hundreds of plays.

He had made his stage debut in a play produced by his uncle Vikraman Nair for the theatre company Stage India.