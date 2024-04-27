GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’ locks streaming date on Disney+ Hotstar

The survival thriller, directed by Chidambaram, is based on a real incident and the film breached the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office

April 27, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Manjummel Boys’.

A still from ‘Manjummel Boys’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After enjoying a sensational run in theatres, Malayalam film Manjummel Boysis set for its digital premiere. Directed by Chidambaram, the survival thriller will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

‘Manjummel Boys’ team interview: ‘The response has been overwhelming’

Manjummel Boys is set in Kodaikanal, where a group of friends find themselves in a perilously deep pit from which nobody has ever returned. Are the bonds of friendship strong enough to withstand the looming danger of the unknown?

Produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys enjoyed a terrific run in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra. The film, based on a true incident, stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi amongst others.

ALSO READ:‘Manjummel Boys’: Producers of hit film booked on cheating charges

“I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying,” said director Chidambaram.

