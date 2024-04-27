Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’ locks streaming date on Disney+ Hotstar

April 27, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

After enjoying a sensational run in theatres, Malayalam film Manjummel Boysis set for its digital premiere. Directed by Chidambaram, the survival thriller will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

But do you know why it's called "Devil's Kitchen"? 👀



Don't miss the #ManjummelBoys in action, streaming from May 5, only on #DisneyPlusHotstar!



Watch in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada.#ManjummelBoysOnHotstarpic.twitter.com/keE7WpRH1X — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) April 27, 2024

Manjummel Boys is set in Kodaikanal, where a group of friends find themselves in a perilously deep pit from which nobody has ever returned. Are the bonds of friendship strong enough to withstand the looming danger of the unknown?

Produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys enjoyed a terrific run in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra. The film, based on a true incident, stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi amongst others.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying,” said director Chidambaram.