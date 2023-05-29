Malayalam blockbuster ‘2018’ to stream on SonyLiv

May 29, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

‘2018’, the Malayalam film on the 2018 Kerala floods, will stream on SonyLiv from June 7. Jude Anthany Joseph’s mult-starrer entered the 150-crore club and edged past Lucifer and Pulimurugan to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie ever.

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, and Aparna Balamurali, the film started off on a phenomenal note, shattering box office records and racing to the 100-crore club. The film showcases the resilience of the people from all walks of life who find themselves in the middle of the calamity, and how unity becomes the driving force.

‘2018’ is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar and Anto Joseph. This the second recent Malayalam film in the disaster genre to find success after ‘Virus’, directed by Ashiq Abu and based on the Nipah virus breakout in Kerala.

