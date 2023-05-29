ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam blockbuster ‘2018’ to stream on SonyLiv

May 29, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018’, starring the likes of Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and based on the 2018 Kerala floods, will stream on SonyLiv from June 7

The Hindu Bureau

The film ‘2018’, which entered the 150-crore club recently, is the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘2018’, the Malayalam film on the 2018 Kerala floods, will stream on SonyLiv from June 7. Jude Anthany Joseph’s mult-starrer entered the 150-crore club and edged past Lucifer and Pulimurugan to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie ever.

ALSO READ
Malayalam film ‘2018’ records second-best performance in Bengaluru after home turf Kerala

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, and Aparna Balamurali, the film started off on a phenomenal note, shattering box office records and racing to the 100-crore club. The film showcases the resilience of the people from all walks of life who find themselves in the middle of the calamity, and how unity becomes the driving force.

ALSO READ:Jude Anthany Joseph’s technically solid recreation of the floods is a message of unity too

‘2018’ is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar and Anto Joseph. This the second recent Malayalam film in the disaster genre to find success after ‘Virus’, directed by Ashiq Abu and based on the Nipah virus breakout in Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US