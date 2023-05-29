HamberMenu
Malayalam blockbuster ‘2018’ to stream on SonyLiv

Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018’, starring the likes of Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and based on the 2018 Kerala floods, will stream on SonyLiv from June 7

May 29, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The film ‘2018’, which entered the 150-crore club recently, is the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

The film ‘2018’, which entered the 150-crore club recently, is the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘2018’, the Malayalam film on the 2018 Kerala floods, will stream on SonyLiv from June 7. Jude Anthany Joseph’s mult-starrer entered the 150-crore club and edged past Lucifer and Pulimurugan to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie ever.

ALSO READ
Malayalam film ‘2018’ records second-best performance in Bengaluru after home turf Kerala

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, and Aparna Balamurali, the film started off on a phenomenal note, shattering box office records and racing to the 100-crore club. The film showcases the resilience of the people from all walks of life who find themselves in the middle of the calamity, and how unity becomes the driving force.

ALSO READ:Jude Anthany Joseph’s technically solid recreation of the floods is a message of unity too

‘2018’ is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar and Anto Joseph. This the second recent Malayalam film in the disaster genre to find success after ‘Virus’, directed by Ashiq Abu and based on the Nipah virus breakout in Kerala.

