Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas hospitalised

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was hospitalised at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday after he developed intense stomach pain while shooting for the movie ‘Kala’ at Kolencherry.

The actor was shifted to the intensive care unit after a CT scan revealed an abdominal blood clot. He will be under observation for nearly 72 hours, according to Rinny Divakar, production controller of the movie.

Mr. Tovino was filming action sequences for the last four days. He developed stomach pain over the last two days and it got aggravated on Wednesday. The actor was on his way to the shooting location when the pain turned unbearable.

The shooting is likely to be delayed as the actor has been advised rest for a few weeks by the doctors.

