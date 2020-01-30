Malayalam actor Govind Padmasoorya thrilled over success of Telugu debut with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Govind Padmasoorya, or GP as he is popularly known, is on cloud nine. The reason is the success of his debut Telugu film, the Allu Arjun-starrer and blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. GP cannot keep the excitement out of his voice as he speaks of enjoying the experience, of not only of working with Allu Arjun but also the love that he is getting from the superstar’s fans associations across the length and breadth of Kerala — Kannur, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Thrissur and places in between. His time back home has been a whirl of events organised by these. “I am feeling pampered and I am savouring it!” he confesses.

Allu Arjun, during a function in Hyderabad, referred to GP as a friend and ‘brother’, “That has had an impact on the fans, they take to heart whatever Bunny (Arjun) says. And somehow his words have had an impact and have embraced me.” GP is all praise for the Telugu superstar and his humility, especially how he is with his fans. “I have heard him speak. What a vibe! Since I am a compère I can read an audience and what energy. I got goosebumps listening to him.” This film is one of his biggest films yet. His Tamil film Kee gave him an opportunity to explore roles that are different from his Malayalam films.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo follows Kee (2019), directed by Kalees, starring Jiiva. As Shivam, the anti-hero, GP impresses audiences and it brought him Allu... The last time Malayali audiences saw him was in the Pretham films.

“Kee took almost two years filming, during which I couldn’t change my look either. I sport a very thick beard in it and for continuity’s sake I couldn’t take it off nor could I sign on any project in the interim,” he explains his absence from the screen. The wait was long, and there were times when he questioned his decision. But he was so invested that he didn’t want to quit, “Kalees told me that he felt bad that I had to wait. And I am glad that I stuck on.” By the time the film released it was well worth the wait.

Ala.. director Trivikram Srinivas saw Kee and liked GP’s work in it. “Trivikram sir and Allu Arjun have done films together before this, which have done well. Plus the cast included actors such as Tabu, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Pooja Hegde...”, GP counts the reasons for doing the film. Post-Kee a couple of offers for Tamil films came his way, he is glad he didn’t commit to them. “I am glad I waited, and not waste the opportunity it presented me.”

The magnitude of the film’s success exceeds his imagination, as also the humility of the artists in the Telugu film industry. “I was treated so well and the hospitality was amazing.” Although he did not dub for the original, he has dubbed for the Malayalam version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He holds the entire experience close to his heart. “I was very excited and all, but I wondered if I would get to see Bunny dance. We had combination scenes but not one where I could see him dance.” But the fates had other plans, GP gleefully says he got to see Arjun dance - the result of a last minute improvisation.

GP started his career in films, later moving to the small screen as anchor before returning to films.

His effusive screen presence has made him a much-loved television anchor/compère. When Kee came his way, he was asked if wanted to do a negative character given his popular image. The role is different from how the Malayali audience sees him, he essays it with sophistication.

Ala ... has opened the doors to Telugu film offers and he confesses he is tempted to take them up though Malayalam is dear to him. He wants to take his time and choose his way carefully and sensibly.