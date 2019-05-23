Every role is a challenge, says Aparna Gopinath

Aparna Gopinath was bitten by the acting bug in school and has been actively involved in theatre ever since. Her entry into movies was with Dulquer Salman in ABCD. After that, she made her presence felt in films such as Bicycle Thieves, Munnariyippu, Charlie, School Bus and Sakhavu.

In the just-released Oru Nakshathramulla Aakasham, Aparna plays the leading role of a teacher in a school that is facing threat of closure owing to lack of students.

In an interview, Aparna talks about balancing theatre and movies, which she says is indeed exciting for the actor in her. Edited excerpts...

The evolution of an actor...

I have lived all along in Chennai and has been into acting since my school days. It all started when I replaced someone for an amateur play in school. I was involved with several such groups later. My mom was particular about academics so that I could stand on my own. I completed my Masters in English Literature. But all along my student days, I was acting and directing plays. I joined a well-known Tamil folk theatre group, ‘Koothu-P-Pattarai’. Then I became part of another group called ‘Perch’ and later, ‘Clowns Without Borders’. I have been a clown now for the last eight years. Clowning is a genre of theatre. I was associated with everything to do with the stage. A lot of my work is for children.

How did ABCD happen?

I was contacted by director Martin Prakkat and scenarist Naveen Bhaskar after they saw my photograph on a common friend’s Facebook page. I was part of a Chennai theatre group at that time. I was not sure if I wanted to be in cinema but I am glad I didn’t say no to the offer.

What is your character in Oru Nakshathramulla Aakasham?

This is one of the first few roles that I have played, which is not predominantly a bold character. I am playing a lower primary school teacher in a rural area. She is struggling to keep the school open because if there aren’t enough students, the school will be closed down. It is about her passion for teaching and how she is trying to get the school going.

How was it to play a character living in a terrain that is perhaps not so familiar to you?

It was an interesting journey for me to play a school teacher in a village in Kasaragod. I actually visited some schools that had the same kind of atmosphere that the film is talking about. It was amazing to see teachers trying to keep going with a brave face and energy even when there were only like two students in a school. The government schools in Kerala have a phenomenally high standard in terms of the way of teaching. I really enjoyed understanding that part of the education system in the State.

How did theatre mould the actor in you?

I think theatre moulds the person in us before the actor in us. In a way, you are taught to respect every single situation you are in and that is one of the biggest things that an actor should have for themselves. You are not just stuck in an actor’s job. We learn to do everything and to be part and parcel of the team.

Do you have plans to be involved in the theatre circuit in Kerala?

I would love to. Of course there is a lot of theatre happening here and it is something that should remain alive. I really hope more and more people join theatre and make it even more culturally exciting. It’s lot of fun. The experience gives us a certain discipline.

Is it difficult to inhabit the two worlds of cinema and theatre?

I never had that issue because I didn’t come into cinema to be a star. It was another avenue for me to follow the same craft that I try and practise, which is to be an actor. So I don’t give importance to the concept of being a star. it doesn’t give any extra for my work.

You seem to be keeping yourself away from the ‘song ‘n’ dance’ kind of roles that are conventionally earmarked for heroines in our movies.

I would like to do roles that hopefully nobody else can do. I would like to take up the challenge to do something that is really difficult for me and that is what I am looking for. If I have to do a song and dance sequence that is necessary and exciting for me as an actor, I will. But I won’t do a song and dance just for the sake of it.

What enthuses you more: drama or movies?

There is no choice. God has been really kind to me by allowing me to do both at regular intervals. An actor doesn’t choose his/her medium. They enjoy what they get. Every role is a challenge. In fact after the first two years of cinema, when I hadn’t done theatre I was worried if I would be accepted again in theatre. If we have the opportunity to be on stage and to do cinema then why not. I feel it is the best of both worlds.