Confident and talented

Very few girls get to see their debut film release when they are only 18 as did Malavika Satheesan. Actually Ala is Malavika’s first film but due to reasons unknown, it was released online. She also did BFH (Boyfriend For Hire) with Vishwant that is yet to release so technically that makes Chusi Chudangane her third movie which will be releasing first. She wants to wait till January 31 to choose her next film. “This film happened when I was in the XII std and my Board exams were going on. Given the short period, I did my best and scored above 90 percent and balanced both worlds, says a confident Malavika. the film is directed by debutant Santosh, Vishwanth is the hero. “I am getting offers but I am not in a hurry. Let people see my performance, let them judge me and give feedback. I shared my thoughts with a few people I know and they said I should wait and then take a call about going forward. After being in the industry and after a film being stuck and releasing on OTT, it is important to be a part of a big banner. Making a movie is no big deal, but bringing it out and ensuring maximum crowd sees it is quite a task.”

Malavika is from Trivandrum and did Ala immediately after completing her Xth std. Malavika never went to an acting school or got trained, she says she learnt it in the process. Coming from an Army background, participating in pageants was part of her growing up. She did modelling too and would have continued had she not got this offer. She says, “I am good at academics and wanted to get into the Army like my dad. I never stayed n Trivandrum, I have travelled to Jammu, Ambala, Dalhousie, UP, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Sikkim and some more places and had never made permanent friends. Travelling taught me to adjust to all situations though,”

Does she watch Telugu films? “I watched Arjun Reddy and Gita Govindam and a big fan of Vijay Deverakonda. After Baahubali, we started watching Telugu films. Right no mu dad is posted in Tamil Nadu, so I am studying economics here in St Francis College,” she says candidly.

In Choosi choodangane, Malavika plays a college students and shares space with Varsha Bollamma, another leading lady in the film. Malavika plays a straight forward and practical woman who is not bound by emotions.

On being asked if she made friends in the industry? She quips, “There are some people in the industry who help and guide me. I am lucky to be amid all of them. Not all get a chance to work here so I make the best use to do good work. I am lucky and I always have people like the script writers, directors and the producers in the films I worked to offer guidance.”