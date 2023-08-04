ADVERTISEMENT

Malavika Mohanan’s look from ‘Thangalaan’ revealed

August 04, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

Pa Ranjith took to Twitter to share the image and revealed that her character is named Aarathi

The Hindu Bureau

Malavika Mohanan in ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: @beemji/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Pa Ranjith is teaming up with Vikram for a film titled Thangalaan and the film also stars Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan.

With the film’s shooting wrapped up, a new poster has been released by the makers featuring Malavika on the occasion of her birthday.

Ranjith took to Twitter to share the image and revealed that her character is named Aarathi.

Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Prabha has co-written the screenplay.

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

CONNECT WITH US