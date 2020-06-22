Malavika Mohanan on films, fandom, and being almost-famous

Malavika Mohanan: “It’s nice to have a platform to speak up. I like to think that I can make a difference in the long run.”

22 June 2020 15:02 IST

The ‘Master’ star speaks about her social media persona, working with actor Vijay and wanting to make a difference in the long run

Malavika Mohanan’s career could possibly be split into three timelines: her debut as a fresh-faced actor in Malayalam film Pattam Pole (2013); her true breakout role that informed the rest of the country of her considerable talents with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017); and then, a small but significant part in Rajinikanth’s Petta (2019) that somehow catapulted her towards becoming the ‘it’ girl of social media.

The daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, Malavika, who grew up in a family of “film enthusiasts” as she calls them, surrounded by DVDs, books and conversations on films with her dad, didn’t consider acting as a career at all, until the opportunity presented itself when actor Mammoooty offered her a chance to act opposite his son Dulquer.

Seven years on — she labels them a trying period when she was searching for that elusive break — Malavika’s part of the most-anticipated Tamil film of the year with Vijay’s Master and set to star in a big-budget Bollywood film shortly too.

Be it speaking out against a sexist poster or throwing her weight behind causes she believes in, she has also emerged in the recent past as a quintessential modern-day star who wants to make a difference; something the actor plans on continuing, notwithstanding all the brickbats and trolling that come with it.

Speaking to us from Mumbai where she resides with her family, and having spent the last few months in lockdown, Malavika is quite Zen waiting for her big-ticket film to finally hit screens, while she reminisces on her memories from working in Master and ‘hitting it off’ with the likes of director Lokesh Selvaraj, composer Anirudh Ravichander and of course, actor Vijay.

Excerpts from an interview:

You’ve only been part of one Tamil film (Petta), with Master still to hit screens. Why do you think you’re so popular, especially in Chennai?

I actually don’t know if I’m famous. In Mumbai, I still go out, do normal things, nobody really notices me. Maybe it’ll hit me someday later?

The following I have on social media, especially Instagram as it’s the medium I use the most, is some kind of indication perhaps. But besides that, I have no idea how the Chennai people view me as I’ve never spent a single day in the city when I’m not shooting. Be it Petta or Master, I shot my portions and immediately flew back to Mumbai and didn’t get a chance to explore the place or meet people. What do people think of me? It’s all very new to me.

Your social media persona is coveted; be it the pictures you post or the opinions you share. How much thought goes into this?

I realised something about the person I am: I want to know someone or be friends with them when I know that they are interesting beyond the scope of what they do: their interests, hobbies, how they approach their career… it’s a combination of all these factors. So, I too aspire for people to know me outside my films — they have seen my acting and know how I look — but it’s important for me to put out so much more of who I actually am.

There was a recent meeting with a big Bollywood producer, and a few minutes into the chat, he was asking me about my interest in wildlife photography and we ended up talking about sanctuaries and wildlife documentaries. That’s why I think it’s essential to give everyone a chance to connect with you — the real you.

I have really close friends who aren’t part of the industry, who call me out on my bullshit straightaway. If they give me a compliment, I know it’s coming from a genuine place. I don’t have anyone managing my social media; I post pictures and updates myself, with a little help from my friends.

What did you learn from responding to the Master fan-poster sometime back? It became quite the talking point...

When the lead actress of such a big film responds to a fan poster, clearly people smelt drama. Everyone is bored at home also. The artist was actually really sweet and his intention was nothing but good. But it boils down to gender representation: there is a room full of men with everyone doing their work, and the only girl in the crowd has to be cooking? Maybe people didn’t see what was problematic with that, because it’s so deeply embedded in our consciousness; but girls need to be told that they can do whatever they want: so I spoke out.

I understand feedback, but I’m not going to accept unnecessary trolling and bullying. Actresses on social media get body-shamed, slut-shamed, shamed for having an opinion.. I don’t know if I want to voice out all that I feel, then I’ll have to constantly deal with that and mess up my peace of mind.

So, going forward, you want to create a difference? You recently spoke about casual racism and colourism in India, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

I’m all for equality. I’m not at all a judgemental person when it comes to personal choices, but I will totally judge you if you don’t believe in equality. Equality in gender, class, race… that’s the school of thought I come from. Treating everyone the same way is just normal — I don’t expect to be praised for it — it’s just how you are supposed to be.

Now, lots of people suddenly have this notion that I’m a feminist and that feminism equates man-hating. I’ve met so many incredible men in my life: my father, brothers, friends, co-actors, and most of all, the likes of Vijay and Lokesh. I have nothing against men, but I am definitely against gender roles and stereotypes. That shouldn’t exist.

Having said that, it’s nice to have a platform to speak up. I like doing this. I like to think that I can make a difference in the long run. If you have a voice and can use it to change things, you must. But I also understand that as an actor, opinions often get misconstrued. The narrative of how you do it — in the right place, at the right time, on the right medium — is equally important.

Are you happy with the way your film career has shaped out so far?

So far, I’ve only picked from the projects that have come my way. When you’re struggling for work, you have to choose from what you get. My Malayalam projects didn’t work too well; it wasn’t like a Premam where all the girls were immediately famous across industries — it took time for people to notice me. I’ve taken the time to figure out my career; now I’m at a place where I have options when it comes to different industries.

What are your plans post-Master? Will you be seen in more Tamil films or is the plan to make inroads in Bollywood?

I’ve grown up familiar with Mumbai and Hindi films, and it was my dream to do one of those ‘mass’-y big Bollywood movies — and I’ve finally signed one of them. But Tamil cinema has shown me so much love and acceptance; the kind of which I’ve never experienced before, so I really want to keep working here. I love Gautham Menon, I love Mani Ratnam, I love A.R. Rahman, I love how beautiful the Tamil language sounds and I’m learning to speak it as well.

I’d love to play a princess or queen honestly. I want to look beautiful and regal (laughs) in a historical/ mythological drama like Baahubali, as a warrior princess doing action sequences and all. Sigh. Also, I really want to act in an out-and-out light-hearted romance. The last time I did that was at the beginning of my career and I even looked so different then. I’ve only done really serious, intense roles since.

How big of an influence is your family, especially your cinematographer dad, on your movie choices and sensibilities?

We all pick up things from our parents, and for me, apart from ethnically, it was the culture of the kind of books and movies they exposed us to. We started with Famous Five and Secret Seven, then moved to Ruskin Bond and became Potterheads! My brother and I grew up in a house full of books. With films, it was also very diverse — from popular movies to end-of-the-year lists and festival films — as we are cinema enthusiasts and watching movies is an organic, family bonding time for us.

What is your life like outside movies? You constantly post about your travels; so how have you been coping with the lockdown?

I love nature and travelling off the beaten path to really obscure locations that aren’t easy to reach; non-touristy spots that don’t need an itinerary. It really inspires me.

After I traveled across the USA and Europe, I realised that none of the sights I saw could compare to the stunning spots I’ve seen in India. For instance, my trip to Ladakh sometime back was stunning. I stumbled upon this gorgeous little village during a road trip, and the people who lived there and their lifestyle was so culturally different that it blew my mind.

My need to travel is at a peak now; I keep bugging my dad that when things settle down, we just have to take the car and drive off somewhere, anywhere. (laughs)

How is Vijay, as an actor? Was it intense was shooting for a film of this scale alongside a huge star?

Vijay is… so charming and easy to work with, that it didn’t even strike me — the magnitude of his persona in the real world — during the shoot. That’s what is special about him: he never lets his off-screen image come onto the sets. He was so helpful and comfortable to act alongside, that I never felt like I couldn’t talk to him openly. People in the industry can make you feel a certain way and have a guard up — but he never gave the slightest indication of that. I had the best time during Master.

The group video call we did? Oh, it wasn’t about work or anything; we were just chit-chatting as we were all bored at home. You have no idea; Vijay has a super-fun side to him that we all have seen and loved.

Finally, a word on Master and your experience being part of the movie?

The entire team of Master is really young, even Lokesh and his ADs, so the excitement throughout the shoot was palpable. We were all really excited to start promotions for the film and then celebrate when it was released.

Obviously the pandemic has dampened our spirits, but in a way I’m glad the film didn’t come out before the lockdown, and then if the theatres had shut, it would have been really disappointing. For now, I’m just waiting to watch it on the big screen with everyone else!