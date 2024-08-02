ADVERTISEMENT

Malavika Mohanan boards Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’

Published - August 02, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Directed by PS Mithran, the sequel to the 2022 hit film, ‘Sardar’, also stars SJ Suryah in a prominent role

The Hindu Bureau

Malavika Mohanan. | Photo Credit: @MalavikaM_/X

Malavika Mohanan has been roped in for Sardar 2, starring Karthi. The film, directed by PS Mithran, will also star SJ Suryah.

The film, sequel to Karthi-Mithran’s hit 2022 film Sardar, went on floors in July. Sardar was a spy action thriller with Karthi appearing in dual roles. The makers of Sardar 2 are yet to announce the remaining cast of the film.

Recently, tragedy struck Team Sardar 2 when a stuntman died after an accident on the sets of the movie. S Ezhumalai, 54, died while performing a stunt, when he lost his footing and fell from a 20-feet platform.

Sardar 2 is produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner Prince Pictures. Karthi is awaiting the release of Meiyazhagan, directed by Prem Kumar. The actor is also working with Nalan Kumarasamy in Vaa Vaathiyaar.

