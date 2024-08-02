Malavika Mohanan boards Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’

Malavika Mohanan has been roped in for Sardar 2, starring Karthi. The film, directed by PS Mithran, will also star SJ Suryah.

The film, sequel to Karthi-Mithran’s hit 2022 film Sardar, went on floors in July. Sardar was a spy action thriller with Karthi appearing in dual roles. The makers of Sardar 2 are yet to announce the remaining cast of the film.

Recently, tragedy struck Team Sardar 2 when a stuntman died after an accident on the sets of the movie. S Ezhumalai, 54, died while performing a stunt, when he lost his footing and fell from a 20-feet platform.

Sardar 2 is produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner Prince Pictures. Karthi is awaiting the release of Meiyazhagan, directed by Prem Kumar. The actor is also working with Nalan Kumarasamy in Vaa Vaathiyaar.

