‘Malang’ trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s chemistry kills

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang is out, and it delivers exactly what the promos promised as the two set the screen on fire.

Both Bollywood stars are among the fittest in the industry, and their fantastic chemistry is palpable in the intimate scenes, though the trailer also has some dark and graphic portions.

The Mohit Suri-directorial also Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles, and the trailer is packed with several scenes of murder and high-voltage action. The trailer introduces each character and their backstory that leads them to become killers.

Mohit Suri is known for his earlier films such as Ek Villain, Kalyug, Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2, with Malang set to follow along similar themes.