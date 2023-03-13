ADVERTISEMENT

Malala Yousafzai responds to awkward Jimmy Kimmel exchange at Oscars 2023: Treat people with kindness

March 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Malala, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was asked a humorous, unexpected question by host Jimmy Kimmel during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: John Locher

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was in attendance at the 95th Academy Awards where she elegantly tackled a humorous question by host Jimmy Kimmel.

During a break at the Oscars ceremony, Kimmel walked up to Yousafzai in the audience and read out a fan question. It went, “Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

The question, drawing awkward laughs around the room, was in reference to #spitgate, an online controversy sparked off by a viral video showing Harry Styles seemingly spitting on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Malala, while appearing a little fazed by Kimmel’s joke, quickly responded, “I only talk about peace.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later during the show, things turned more awkward for Malala, as someone dressed in a ‘Cocaine Bear’ suit strode up the aisles and reportedly pestered the 25-year-old activist.

The internet responded strongly to Malala’s treatment at the Oscars, with some accusing Kimmel of disrespecting the global peace icon.

Malala, however, reshared a video of her exchange with Kimmel on Twitter and wrote, “Treat people with kindness.”

Malala is a Pakistan-born female education activist who was shot and wounded by the Taliban in 2012. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her courage and advocacy, becoming the world’s youngest Nobel Laureate.

Stranger at the Gate, a documentary executive-produced by Malala and focusing on an ex-US Marine who is accepted by his local Muslim community, was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the 2023 Oscars.

It lost out to India’s The Elephant Whisperers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US