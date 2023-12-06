‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ teaser: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery keep mystery intact

December 06, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The teaser of Malaikottai Vaaliban, actor Mohanlal’s much-anticipated film with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, is here. The film, written by PS Rafeeque, is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

“What you have seen is real, and what you haven’t is a lie. What you have seen till now are lies, and what I will show you now is the truth,” says Mohanlal’s character in the 90-second teaser of the film, which unfortunately adds nothing new to what is already known about the film. Even the shot of the superstar at the end of the teaser was shown earlier in the release date poster.

According to reports, the film features Mohanlal as a wrestler from the pre-Independence era. Shot for around 130 days in ajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry, the film also features Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, Bengali actor Katha Nandi (seen this year in Thalaikoothal), and actor-comedian Danish Sait in pivotal roles.

Lijo is joining hands with his frequent collaborators for the technical department of Malaikottai Valiban; the cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, the music is composed by Prashant Pillai, and the editing is by Deepu Joseph.

Malaikottai Valiban is produced by John & Mary Creative, the production house launched by former Kerala Minister of Labour Shibu Baby John, along with Max Labs, and Century Films.

Mohanlal, last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Monster and Shaiji Kailas’ Alone, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Jeethu Joseph’s Neru, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Well known for helming films like City of God, Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, and Churuli, Lijo’s last film was Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty.

