Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Suzume’ to release in India on April 21

February 16, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

‘Suzume’ tells the story of a 17-year-old high school student who accompanies a mysterious young man on a magical adventure

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Suzume’

Indian anime fans have been waiting to watch visionary animator Makoto Shinkai’s latest epic Suzume on the silver screen, and PVR Pictures now has finally announced that the film will release in India on April 21.

Suzume tells the story of a 17-year-old high school student who accompanies a mysterious young man on a magical adventure. Tasked with sealing inter-dimensional doors that could destroy the world, what happens next forms the crux of the journey.

The film already released to unanimous acclaim in Japan, debuting number one at the country’s domestic box office and setting many other records too.

Japanese animator and filmmaker Shinkai is known for his successful anime films such as The Place Promised in Our Early Days (2004), the romantic drama anthology  5 Centimeters per Second (2007), Children Who Chase Lost Voices (2011) and  The Garden of Words (2013). Shinkai’s 2016 fantasy romance  Your Name was a global phenomenon, becoming the third highest-grossing anime film of all time. His 2019 film,  Weathering with You, was also a critical and commercial success.

