Makoto Shinkai Film Festival announced in India; ‘Suzume’, ‘Weathering With You’ and more to be screened

May 09, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Indian anime fans can rejoice as more Makoto Shinkai films are coming to PVR and Inox theatres across India from May 19

The Hindu Bureau

Makoto Shinkai (L); posters for ‘Suzume’, ‘Weathering With You’ (R)

PVR Pictures has announced a Makoto Shinkai film festival in India. The legendary Japanese anime director was recently in India to promote his film Suzume. Now, four of Shinkai’s previous hits along with Suzume will be screened in PVR and Inox cinemas across India from May 19 onwards.

The films to be screened at the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival are: 5 Centimeters per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, YourName, Weathering with You and Suzume.

The festival is being held in collaboration with Japanese Film Festival India, Japan Foundation, New Delhi and CoMix Wave Films.

Suzume, a gentle, eco-conscious fantasy inspired by the 2011 earthquakes in Japan, has become a global blockbuster surpassing Shinkai’s previous smash Weathering With You. In India, the film registered a gross collection of ₹6.95 crore within 10 days of release.

In an interview with The Hindu, Makoto Shinkai had spoken about the massive anime fandom in India. “I first came to know about my Indian fans through the signature campaign (to release Weathering With You)... Whenever I have something new to offer, I would like to come back to India,” Shinkai said.

