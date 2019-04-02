Making ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was exhausting, says co-director Joe Russo

Avengers: Endgame is culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and co-director Joe Russo said wrapping up 10 years of storytelling was not at all an easy task.

“It was very difficult. There’s a lot of focus on a lot of characters,and (has) incredible amount of stories... (It is) 11 years of narrative culminating in one movie,” said Joe, one half of the Russo brothers.

“This movie focuses on the six original Avengers and closes the book and the stories being told about them in the last decade. We spent a lot of time with the writers to see that we deliver a powerful, emotionally impactful ending a and hopefully it will be delivered.

“Avengers: Endgame was not easy movie... It was very difficult and exhausting,” he added.

Russo said he was happy to begin the press tour of Avengers: Endgame with India.

“We insisted for India to be the first stop of our press tour because of the incredible response to Infinity War. We had been wanting to come here for a long time. We have heard so much about India,” Joe said at the launch of Marvel anthem, which was created by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, here on Monday.

“I have goosebumps every time I watch this anthem. The song is in Hindi but goes so well with the emotions in the film... The song embodies the film’s spirit,” he said.

Spoiler alert

When asked about the plot points from the highly-anticipated movie, Russo said the team took extra measures to keep the plot of the movie a secret from frequent spoilers Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo.

He revealed that Holland was not even given a script while filming of the movie.

“Here’s the thing. I’ll take any questions about Endgame but I’m not going to answer any question on the plot of Endgame! Three years of protecting the plot from Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, so I’m not going to stand here and give away about the film. But I appreciate and admire your effort,” he said.

Talking about how they protected the secrets, Russo said Holland never got his hands on the script.

“Tom Holland does not get the script! He gets his lines, and that’s all, along with who is acting opposite him. Then we use very vague terms to describe what’s happening in the scene,” he added.

Ruffalo and Holland earned the reputation of worst secret keepers, as they let out spoilers on several occasions. Ruffalo once gave out ending of the film during an interview, and has accidentally streamed Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok live. Holland is known for slip-ups while giving interviews.

Stan Lee

Russo claimed that Avengers: Endgame marked the final cameo appearance of late comic legend Stan Lee.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without him. I believe one of his final cameo is in Endgame. I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the Spider-Man cameo. But it was incredible working with him.

“I grew up on his comic books. Stan Lee was my idol when I was a kid. To be able to have the opportunity to not only work on the material that he created but to work with him is a childhood dream come true.”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo among others is slated to release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.