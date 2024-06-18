ADVERTISEMENT

Makers to re-release Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' to mark 20th anniversary

Updated - June 18, 2024 04:21 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, ‘Lakshya’ was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War

PTI

Hrithik Roshan in ‘Lakshya’. | Photo Credit: @iHrithik/X

Lakshya, a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushtaini’: Hrithik Roshan to present acting coach Vinod Rawat’s directorial debut; trailer out

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolved around an aimless young man Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, Lakshya will again hit the screens this Friday (June 21). Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

ALSO READ:Alia Bhatt deepfake video goes viral for the second time this year, sparks outrage

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Lakshya also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be popular among listeners. Boman Irani, Anjula Bedi, Lillete Dubey, M. K. Raina, Kushal Punjabi, and Om Puri also rounded out the cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US