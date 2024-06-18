Makers to re-release Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' to mark 20th anniversary

Lakshya, a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolved around an aimless young man Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, Lakshya will again hit the screens this Friday (June 21). Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

ALSO READ:Alia Bhatt deepfake video goes viral for the second time this year, sparks outrage

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Lakshya also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be popular among listeners. Boman Irani, Anjula Bedi, Lillete Dubey, M. K. Raina, Kushal Punjabi, and Om Puri also rounded out the cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.