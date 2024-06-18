GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makers to re-release Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' to mark 20th anniversary

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, ‘Lakshya’ was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War

Updated - June 18, 2024 04:21 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 04:02 pm IST

PTI
Hrithik Roshan in ‘Lakshya’.

Hrithik Roshan in ‘Lakshya’. | Photo Credit: @iHrithik/X

Lakshya, a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolved around an aimless young man Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, Lakshya will again hit the screens this Friday (June 21). Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Lakshya also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be popular among listeners. Boman Irani, Anjula Bedi, Lillete Dubey, M. K. Raina, Kushal Punjabi, and Om Puri also rounded out the cast.

