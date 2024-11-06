Makers release Tharun Bhascker’s first look from ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ Telugu remake

The makers of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Telugu remake have released Tharun Bhascker’s first look from the movie. The actor-director is set to play the role essayed by Basil Joseph in the Malayalam version.

The yet-to-be titled film will be directed by debutant AR Sajeev while Eesha Rebba plays the female protagonist. The original film, directed by Vipin Das, was about how a homemaker wife gathers courage to retaliate at her abusive husband. Darshana Rajendran played the role of the female lead in the hit 2022 Malayalam dark comedy.

Movie Verse and S Originals are producing the Telugu remake. In the first look poster, Tharun Bhascker’s character is seen smoking. The poster reveals that the film will be set against a backdrop of a small town.

Jay Krish has composed the music for the film while Deepak Yeragara has handled the cinematography. Tharun Bascker last directed Keedaa Cola (2023), a crime comedy.

