Makers release Aishwarya Lekshmi’s first look from Sai Durgha Tej’s film

Updated - September 07, 2024 02:54 pm IST

The yet-to-be titled film, starring Sai Durgha Tej and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is written and directed by Rohith K P

The Hindu Bureau

Aishwarya Rajesh in ‘SD 18’. | Photo Credit: @IamSaiDharamTej/X

The makers of the yet-to-be titled film starring Sai Durgha Tej have released the first look poster of Aishwarya Lekshmi from the film. The movie is touted to be a period drama. The film is tentatively titled SD 18.

‘SDT 18’: Sai Durgha Tej’s next goes on floors

On Friday (September 06, 2024), on the occasion of Aishwarya’s birthday, the makers introduced her character as Vasantha. Aishwarya’s poster was captioned as “a breeze in the barren land.” Rohith KP is the writer-director of the movie.

The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner Primeshow Entertainment. The production house bankrolled HanuMan, the 2024 superhero film that emerged as a blockbuster.

ALSO READ:Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sharaf U Dheen to star in ‘Hello Mummy’; motion poster out

Aishwarya Lekshmi last featured in King of Kotha (2023), the period gangster drama starring Dulquer Salmaan. Sai Durgha Tej was seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Bro and the hit Virupaksha (2023).

