Makers of Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ release new stills from the film

Vijay in a new still from the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu have released new stills of the actor from the film, and the internet can’t enough of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is set for release during the festival of Pongal in January 2023. The new stills feature a slick and stylish Vijay without revealing much about the setting of the film. While a couple of them, like the first look of the film, features him in formal corporate attire, we also see him sporting casual wear and travellers’ attire in a few of the pictures.

Since the release of the stills yesterday, social media is abuzz with hashtags, fan edits, and fan theories about the film.

Vijay in a new still from the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Billed as a family drama-cum-action entertainer, Varisu has a script written by Vamshi, Hari and Ahishor Solomon. The film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead while a host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL..