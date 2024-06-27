ADVERTISEMENT

Makers of Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ spend 15 crore on vintage Vizag sets

Published - June 27, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Nora Fatehi in an important role

The Hindu Bureau

Varun Tej in a still from ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film titled Matka. Produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Nora Fatehi in an important role. 

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Matka’ Opening Bracket: Makers share a glimpse of the Varun Tej starrer on his birthday

The film’s shoot is currently in progress and the makers are busy with the third schedule which is being shot as a 35-day long single schedule. To recreate yesteryear Vizag, the makers have reportedly spent 15 crore on elaborate sets at the Ramoji Film City.

Varun took to X to share a clip on the making of the extensive set works.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the makers read, “Matka is set to be a high-budget pan-India film. The investment in the vintage sets underscores the commitment to delivering a visually spectacular experience. These sets, meticulously designed to replicate the charm and essence of Vizag from a bygone era, are expected to be one of the highlights of the film.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nora Fatehi joins the cast of Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar’s ‘VT14’

Said to be based on true events Matka also stars Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar.

With music by GV Prakash, A Kishor Kumar is handling the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US