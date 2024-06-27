GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makers of Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ spend 15 crore on vintage Vizag sets

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Nora Fatehi in an important role

Published - June 27, 2024 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Tej in a still from ‘Matka’

Varun Tej in a still from ‘Matka’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame for a film titled Matka. Produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Nora Fatehi in an important role. 

‘Matka’ Opening Bracket: Makers share a glimpse of the Varun Tej starrer on his birthday

The film’s shoot is currently in progress and the makers are busy with the third schedule which is being shot as a 35-day long single schedule. To recreate yesteryear Vizag, the makers have reportedly spent 15 crore on elaborate sets at the Ramoji Film City.

Varun took to X to share a clip on the making of the extensive set works.

A statement from the makers read, “Matka is set to be a high-budget pan-India film. The investment in the vintage sets underscores the commitment to delivering a visually spectacular experience. These sets, meticulously designed to replicate the charm and essence of Vizag from a bygone era, are expected to be one of the highlights of the film.”

Nora Fatehi joins the cast of Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar’s ‘VT14’

Said to be based on true events Matka also stars Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, P Ravi Shankar.

With music by GV Prakash, A Kishor Kumar is handling the film’s cinematography while Karthika Srinivas R is in charge of editing. Apart from Telugu, Matka will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

