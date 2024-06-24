Makers of ‘NKR 21’ release birthday glimpse video for Vijayashanthi 

The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NKR 21, have released a glimpse video for Vijayashanthi on the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film marks Vijayashanthi’s return to acting after Mahesh Babu’s 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru which was her comeback to cinema after 13 years. In NKR 21, the actor plays an IPS officer named Vyjayanthi. Interestingly, she had previously headlined a film titled Vyjayanthi and the Tamil dubbed version of her 1990 Telugu film Karthavyam was released under the title Vyjayanthi IPS and

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, NKR 21 also stars Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth. Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu produce the film under the banners Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts and its technical team consists of C Ram Prasad as the cinematographer, Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer and Thammiraju as the editor.

Watch the glimpse video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.