Makers of ‘NKR 21’ release birthday glimpse video for Vijayashanthi 

The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer also stars Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth

Published - June 24, 2024 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayashanthi in a still from ‘NKR 21’

Vijayashanthi in a still from ‘NKR 21’ | Photo Credit: @AshokaCreationsOfficial/YouTube

The makers of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NKR 21, have released a glimpse video for Vijayashanthi on the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday.

The film marks Vijayashanthi’s return to acting after Mahesh Babu’s 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru which was her comeback to cinema after 13 years. In NKR 21, the actor plays an IPS officer named Vyjayanthi. Interestingly, she had previously headlined a film titled Vyjayanthi and the Tamil dubbed version of her 1990 Telugu film Karthavyam was released under the title Vyjayanthi IPS and

‘Devil’ movie review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shoulders a half-decent genre bender

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, NKR 21 also stars Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth. Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu produce the film under the banners Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts and its technical team consists of C Ram Prasad as the cinematographer, Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer and Thammiraju as the editor.

Archana Rao on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: The minute Amitabh Bachchan tried on the Ashwatthama costume, it looked brilliant

Watch the glimpse video here:

