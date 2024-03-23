ADVERTISEMENT

Makers of Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’ wrap up shooting

March 23, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

‘Bazooka’ is written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran writer Kaloor Dennis

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Bazooka’  | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

We had previously reported that Mammootty is working on a film titled Bazooka. The shooting for the film, which went on floors in May last year, has been completed. The makers took to social media to share the news. 

ALSO READ
First look of Mammootty from ‘Bazooka’ out
ALSO READ
‘Turbo’: First look of Mammootty’s next with director Vysakh out

Bazooka is written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran writer Kaloor Dennis. The film stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Sidharth Bharthan, Shine Tom Chacko, VK Prakash, Vasisht Umesh, and Bhama Arun. 

Produced by Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films, the film will have cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Midhun Mukundan. The makers of Bazooka are expected to announce the film’s release date soon. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US