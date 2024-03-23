GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makers of Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’ wrap up shooting

‘Bazooka’ is written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran writer Kaloor Dennis

March 23, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bazooka’ 

First look of ‘Bazooka’  | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

We had previously reported that Mammootty is working on a film titled Bazooka. The shooting for the film, which went on floors in May last year, has been completed. The makers took to social media to share the news. 

Bazooka is written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, son of veteran writer Kaloor Dennis. The film stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Sidharth Bharthan, Shine Tom Chacko, VK Prakash, Vasisht Umesh, and Bhama Arun. 

Produced by Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films, the film will have cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Midhun Mukundan. The makers of Bazooka are expected to announce the film’s release date soon. 

